Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will post sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,159,000 after acquiring an additional 452,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.