Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will post sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,159,000 after acquiring an additional 452,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.