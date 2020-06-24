KeyCorp Raises Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target to $85.00

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LVGO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.19.

Livongo Health stock opened at $76.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $79.10.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. Livongo Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livongo Health news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $672,630.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 170,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $9,764,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,071,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,571,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,257 shares of company stock worth $26,878,635 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

