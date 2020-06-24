Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $31,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,075,000 after buying an additional 302,805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $5,281,976.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $600,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,668 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $151.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.53. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $160.76.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

