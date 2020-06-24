Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KCO. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.75 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.80 ($7.64) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.12 ($5.75).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €4.82 ($5.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.02. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €2.61 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of €6.59 ($7.40). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Kloeckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.