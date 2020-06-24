Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.86% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; and NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

