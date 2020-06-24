Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.95

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and traded as high as $20.79. Komatsu shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 34,263 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Komatsu had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

