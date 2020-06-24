La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

LZB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NYSE:LZB opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 103.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 259.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

