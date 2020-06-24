LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities cut LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.72. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

