LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €118.03 ($132.62).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €119.42 ($134.18) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($110.67). The company has a 50 day moving average of €113.30 and a 200 day moving average of €107.39.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

