LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €130.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.50 ($134.27) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €118.03 ($132.62).

LEG opened at €119.42 ($134.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €107.39. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($110.67).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

