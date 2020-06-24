Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 543 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of LivePerson worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in LivePerson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

Shares of LPSN opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.24. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

In related news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

