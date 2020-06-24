Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.88% of Apogee Enterprises worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $2,762,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 654.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson acquired 25,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $574.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

