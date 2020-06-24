Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.29% of Progress Software worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Progress Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,059,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

