Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX Flow by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

SPX Flow stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. SPX Flow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.