Legal & General Group Plc Buys 23,532 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.52% of Compass Diversified worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 45.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 560.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 85.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CODI shares. ValuEngine lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 131,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,940.00. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $333.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.97 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

