Legal & General Group Plc Buys 37,485 Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Aegion were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aegion during the fourth quarter worth $7,788,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aegion by 124.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aegion Corp has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.95 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aegion Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

