Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.23 Million Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $165,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.34.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

