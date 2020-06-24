Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 91.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.12. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $30.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

