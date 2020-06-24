Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Outfront Media worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 37.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 506,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 316,748 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Outfront Media by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

