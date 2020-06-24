Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 16,188 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Perspecta worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRSP shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.