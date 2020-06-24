Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 598 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.38% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

ABG stock opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,561.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

