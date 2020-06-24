Legal & General Group Plc Sells 17,259 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,259 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of MGIC Investment worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,494,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,710,000 after acquiring an additional 564,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,465,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,955,000 after purchasing an additional 376,588 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,293,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,344,000 after purchasing an additional 482,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,030,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,624,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak acquired 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

