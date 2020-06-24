Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,689 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of H & R Block worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE:HRB opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,577.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

