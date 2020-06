Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Legend Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 410,967 shares trading hands.

About Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL)

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd.

