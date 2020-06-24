Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRST. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 362 ($4.61) to GBX 331 ($4.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 368 ($4.68) to GBX 202 ($2.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 336.80 ($4.29).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 243.23 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market cap of $644.36 million and a PE ratio of 7.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.02. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 524 ($6.67).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.