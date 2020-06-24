Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LQDA. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. Liquidia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $284.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 52,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $258,503.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 175,573 shares of company stock valued at $862,740 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 48.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

