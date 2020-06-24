Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

LIVX opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Livexlive Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 2,808.59%. The company had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Livexlive Media by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

