Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) PT Raised to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Livongo Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Livongo Health stock opened at $76.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $79.10.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. Livongo Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livongo Health news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $182,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,355.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $672,630.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,635. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVGO. KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,686,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,002 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,909,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,276,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 668,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

