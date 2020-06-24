Longbow Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Longbow Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,197.50, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.07.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 162,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth about $17,975,000.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

