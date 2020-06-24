Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,834,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,628 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $604,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $203.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,521.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

