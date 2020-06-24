Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 55.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

MCBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.