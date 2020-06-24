Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.21

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:MPO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.21 and traded as low as $61.00. Macau Property Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 40,162 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $417,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.21.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

