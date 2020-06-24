Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215,525 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 51,611 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.49. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIC shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Macquarie lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

