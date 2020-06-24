MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MNKD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.20.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. Research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna bought 30,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 5,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.