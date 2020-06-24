Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 351,996 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $954,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 121,937 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,313,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.2% in the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 51,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 3.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

