Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.98.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $36.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,349. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

