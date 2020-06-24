Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $22.05 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,827 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,681 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,521.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

