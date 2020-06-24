Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRK. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

