Mersana Therapeutics’ (MRSN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 6,099.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 3,445,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 538,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $177,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.