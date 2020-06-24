Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.12

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.12 and traded as low as $26.91. Methanex shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 386,843 shares changing hands.

MX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 38.02.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.6298945 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at C$301,642.80.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.