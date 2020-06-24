Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.19

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.19 and traded as low as $55.14. Metro shares last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 844,507 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRU. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Metro from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.19.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metro, Inc. will post 3.3900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

