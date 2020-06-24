Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,745 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.5% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,521.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

