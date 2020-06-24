Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 565,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

