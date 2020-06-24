Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

