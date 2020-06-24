Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 8,650 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.6% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

