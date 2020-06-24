Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Montage Resources in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Montage Resources during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 6,518.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,738 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Montage Resources by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MR stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. Montage Resources has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 3.92.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.11 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montage Resources will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

