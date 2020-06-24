Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,854,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 140.2% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 62,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

