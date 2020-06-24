Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.92 and traded as low as $5.20. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 42,677 shares trading hands.

MRT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$11.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $322.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

