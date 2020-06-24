Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $129.21

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.21 and traded as high as $130.99. Morguard shares last traded at $128.50, with a volume of 2,389 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRC shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$225.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$223.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$129.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$170.78. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.12, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$292.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morguard Corp will post 13.7299992 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

