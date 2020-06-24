Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Stake Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,851 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COOP. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 507,223 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,278,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 91,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

